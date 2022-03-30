Parallel Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.95. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

