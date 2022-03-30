Parallel Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,382,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,533,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,049,000 after purchasing an additional 993,521 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.06.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.