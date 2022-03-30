Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PTH opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $119.55 and a twelve month high of $175.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.29.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.