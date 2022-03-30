Parachute Market Capitalization Tops $594,674.20 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $594,674.20 and approximately $190,447.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00024754 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

