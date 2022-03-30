Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Update

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 276,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of PANL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. 235,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,512. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $260.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions (Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

