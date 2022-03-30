Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on OMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

OMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $13,318,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,194,000 after buying an additional 514,902 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

