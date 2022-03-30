Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.40

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.
The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.64.
Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $316.23 million during the quarter.
Orion Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORINY)
Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
