Oppenheimer Comments on Homology Medicines, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Homology Medicines in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.57. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after buying an additional 2,378,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 116,747 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 85,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.