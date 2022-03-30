OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

OpGen stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OpGen by 1,020.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OpGen by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 323,388 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in OpGen by 46.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OpGen during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

