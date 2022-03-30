Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.06.

LPRO stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,801 shares in the last quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $169,615,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,106,000 after purchasing an additional 127,856 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after purchasing an additional 781,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Open Lending by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

