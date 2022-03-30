OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.93

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.93 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $561.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,717,212.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,658 shares of company stock worth $7,345,502 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $1,393,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.