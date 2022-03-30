OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.93

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.93 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.
ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.
The stock has a market cap of $561.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,717,212.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,658 shares of company stock worth $7,345,502 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $1,393,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
