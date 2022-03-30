OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.15). OneSpan reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpan.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

OSPN opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $586.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth $1,906,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 809.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan (Get Rating)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.