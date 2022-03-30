ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$4.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,494. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 808,702 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ONEOK by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

