Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Down to $5.72

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.72, but opened at 5.48. Offerpad Solutions shares last traded at 5.45, with a volume of 11,474 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPAD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.50.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.64.
In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)
