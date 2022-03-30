Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Down to $5.72

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.72, but opened at 5.48. Offerpad Solutions shares last traded at 5.45, with a volume of 11,474 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPAD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.64.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. Analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

