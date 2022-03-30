Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OBCI stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBCI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

