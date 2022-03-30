Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.35.

OXY opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

