ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.
Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.73. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35.
ObsEva Company Profile (Get Rating)
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
