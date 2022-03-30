ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.73. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ObsEva by 231.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 832,430 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in ObsEva by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ObsEva by 229.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

