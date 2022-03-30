Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Oak Street Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $829,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,771 shares of company stock worth $3,750,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 52.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,611,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 6,066.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.