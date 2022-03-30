Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) was down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.
The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.72.
Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKOR)
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.
