nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Ronald Merriman Sells 3,947 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NVT opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.40. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $63,562,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in nVent Electric by 2,656.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $2,650,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

