Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 200.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 47.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:NUO opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.57. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

