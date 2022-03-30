Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JLS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. 10,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

