Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. 10,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $10.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
