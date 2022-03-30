Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. 10,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.