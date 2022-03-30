Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 210,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 705,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.