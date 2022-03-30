Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 12.3% Higher

Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.83. 5,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 294,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.