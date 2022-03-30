Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTR. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$96.45.

TSE NTR opened at C$126.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$66.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$136.25.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 10.9699998 EPS for the current year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

