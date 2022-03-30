Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Trading Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $144.55 and last traded at $145.36. 18,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,572,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.85.

Specifically, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

