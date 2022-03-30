NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 30,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,572,933 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,570 shares of company stock worth $703,044 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

