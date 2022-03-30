Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.55

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.55 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.13 ($0.09), with a volume of 350,720 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £14.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)
Featured Stories
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.