Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $29.36

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.36, but opened at $28.47. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 1,637 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.37%.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

