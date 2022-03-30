Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 6th

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS NECB opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.
