Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 6th

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NECB opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,211 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 56,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 446.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

