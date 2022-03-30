North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,984 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 94,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $774,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $552,000.

URNM traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. 7,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,151. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

