Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 2,182 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.53.

Shares of JPM opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.