Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $299.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed with Norfolk Southern's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. In January 2022, the company's board announced a 14% increase in its quarterly dividend payout to $1.24 per share. This was the third dividend hike announced by the company in a year’s time. Its strong free cash flow generating ability (up 30% in 2021) supports its shareholder-friendly activities. The company expects upper single-digit revenue growth in 2022 revenues. However, escalation in fuel costs (up 49% in 2021) as oil prices move north induced a 6% increase in its operating expenses. Supply-chain disruptions and slower network velocity are further challenges confronting the company. Due to these headwinds, overall volumes declined 4% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company's liquidity position is worrisome as well.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.95.

NYSE:NSC opened at $285.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

