Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Board of Directors Authorizes Stock Buyback Program

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.95.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $285.66 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.06. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.