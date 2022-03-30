Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $285.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.95.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

