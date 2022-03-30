NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200,318 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

