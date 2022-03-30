NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,120 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $8,028,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,046,000 after buying an additional 287,699 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS stock opened at $165.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

