NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 4,074 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,430,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

