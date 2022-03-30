NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 115,130 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 197.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,130 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.18% of Packaging Co. of America worth $23,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.25.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

