NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,002 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on C. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

C stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

