NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $33.99 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.09% of Aflac worth $33,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

