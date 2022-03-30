NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $10.09 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,627,000 after acquiring an additional 975,906 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 44.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Corteva by 10.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Corteva by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.23.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

