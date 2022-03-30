NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $30,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $516.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

