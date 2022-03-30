NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,053 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

