NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,256.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,068.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,302.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.50 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,757.00.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

