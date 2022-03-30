NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 59,058 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,058 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,412,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.