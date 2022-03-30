NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 241,070 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 372.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $26,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $76.07 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.21.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.