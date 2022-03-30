Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Up 54.7% in March

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NISN remained flat at $$1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 134,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,439. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.