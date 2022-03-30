Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
NDGPY remained flat at $$17.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nine Dragons Paper (NDGPY)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.