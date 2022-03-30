Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NDGPY remained flat at $$17.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

